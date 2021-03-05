Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $226.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

