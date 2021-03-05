Keybank National Association OH Sells 101 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Humana were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $2,942,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $388.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.08. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.