Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,040 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.81 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $162.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.