Keybank National Association OH Sells 700 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.11% of Cutera worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 12.3% in the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Cutera stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

