KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $175,147,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,753,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 516,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144,879 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,413,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

