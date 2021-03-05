KeyCorp Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $355.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.32.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $288.60 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $321.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.