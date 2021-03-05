Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.