Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

