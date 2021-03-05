Keystone Financial Group Lowers Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $86.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71.

