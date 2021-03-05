Keystone Financial Group Makes New $210,000 Investment in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the third quarter worth about $532,000.

NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $64.04.

