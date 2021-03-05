Keystone Financial Group Purchases 502 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,354,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 624.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 883,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,963.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 921,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after purchasing an additional 876,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

