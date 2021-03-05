Keystone Financial Group Sells 979 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in PPL were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PPL by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in PPL by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in PPL by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

