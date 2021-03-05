Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.