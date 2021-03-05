Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on KXSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

KXSCF stock traded down $24.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

