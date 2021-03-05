Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New $165.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $255.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.57.

Shares of KXSCF traded down $24.19 on Friday, hitting $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

