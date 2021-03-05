Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.22 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $42.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

