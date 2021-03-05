King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $71,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $16,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 46,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.