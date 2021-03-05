King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 30,876 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $203,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,521. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.16. The company has a market cap of $339.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.