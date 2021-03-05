King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $261,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $17.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,051.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,970.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,727.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.