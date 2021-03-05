King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.87% of Comerica worth $145,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 201.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Comerica by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 27,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,566. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

