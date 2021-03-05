King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $115,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

