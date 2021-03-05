King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 154,276 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154,276 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $443,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

