King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 162,577 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,577 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.97% of National Instruments worth $55,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 10,276.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933,021 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,003,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 548,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,370,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,238,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 2,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,981. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.