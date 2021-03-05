Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.54 ($87.69).

Shares of KGX opened at €73.58 ($86.56) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.49.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

