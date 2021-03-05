KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $594.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $380.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

