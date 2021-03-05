Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €100.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KBX. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

ETR:KBX opened at €105.42 ($124.02) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.41.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

