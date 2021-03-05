Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s stock price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $120.72 and last traded at $120.49. Approximately 334,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 306,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

KOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.17.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.