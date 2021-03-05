Kopernik Global Investors LLC Acquires 1,279,820 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 456.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279,820 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold accounts for about 4.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Seabridge Gold worth $32,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,275,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 604,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,164,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,517 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 1,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

