Korea Investment CORP Has $13.40 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $100.92 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $137.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.