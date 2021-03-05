Korea Investment CORP Has $8.68 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 115,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average is $148.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 976.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

