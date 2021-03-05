Korea Investment CORP Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

