Korea Investment CORP Sells 85,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

