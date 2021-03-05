Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 267,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

