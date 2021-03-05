La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LZB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

