Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LADR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after purchasing an additional 653,860 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

