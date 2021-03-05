Laidlaw Trims Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Target Price to $13.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price objective decreased by Laidlaw from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Laidlaw currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Athenex has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $418.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Athenex by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Athenex by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Athenex by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

