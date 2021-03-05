Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov purchased 27,453 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

