Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce sales of $177.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $204.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $780.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $933.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $857.27 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 926,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $411.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

