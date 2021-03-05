Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

Shares of LB opened at C$40.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 90.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

