Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.87

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 9620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.82.

About Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

