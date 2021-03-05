Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $275,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

