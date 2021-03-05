Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $511,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Textron stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. Textron’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.