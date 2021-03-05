Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Takes $634,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 1,168.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.15.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.