LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LMAT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.29.

LMAT opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,180 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

