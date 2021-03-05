LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

LENSAR, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

