Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 24,660 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Asana stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

