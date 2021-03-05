Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

