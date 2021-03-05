Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter worth $3,509,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter worth $826,000.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $104.23.

