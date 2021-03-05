Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $637,000 Position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 2.74% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000.

Shares of RNLC stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

