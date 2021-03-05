Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.